GALLERY ROUNDS: Cristian Castro Building Bridges Art Exchange

Human connection and relationships are at the heart of Paige Emery’s “Ritual Veriditas” at Coaxial. Though small in size, the works create an immersive experience with video, sound and mixed-media visuals created entirely by the artist. The praxis of “Ritual Veriditas” can be found in the name—Emery shares rituals that are vulnerable, earnest and otherwise private with the audience. Dried rosemary and sage hang from the ceiling, while three plant altars (Veriditas) sit in the middle of the room. Above the altars hang two figurative paintings, painted on transparent PPE barrier shields. Each day Emery will perform a ritual from her home practice in her garden that includes burning sage and rosemary, and audience members can view the ritual either in person or through a live stream video. The atmosphere of the show is ethereal, and the music paired with the lighting give the impression that the space is one of meditation, while the hanging figurative paintings continuously move and sway making the figures look like dancers.