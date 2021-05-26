newsbreak-logo
GALLERY ROUNDS: Cristian Castro Building Bridges Art Exchange

By Angela Groom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristian Castro’s latest exhibition, “Robotix: Intersections of Art and Technology,” features new work expanding on his practice repurposing vintage appliances and found objects. Each room is defined by different themes that pertain to the entire exhibition: beauty, provenance and invention. The first room, featuring 27 Fish (2018) and Mantix (2011),...

