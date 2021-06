Summer is here and that means so are summer trends — and who better to turn to for a chic season ensemble than Katy Perry!. The “Firework” singer revealed a few vacation snaps on Instagram today from her trip to Venice, Italy. In the first image, Perry posed in front of the city’s famous channels in a stylish floral sundress; the puff-sleeve design came with a butter yellow base accented by a blue flower print with a mini hemline.