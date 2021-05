What: American Rescue Plan HCBS Funding: What You Need To Know. Hear from national experts on the Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) funding included in the American Rescue Plan Act. Information will focus on the guidance released on May 12, 2021 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on how states can use the funding as well as the guidance on supplementing and not supplanting federal funds. You will learn what you need to do to ensure the funding coming into your state for strengthening and expanding access to HCBS is spent well.