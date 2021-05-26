A Summary and Analysis of the Nativity Story of Jesus Christ

The teacher was insistent that her students would not be able to understand the subject of Jesus Christ without viewing him as a friend or companion. She was insistent that the concept of Christ as Savior, the Incarnate Word or the second person of the Trinity are Catholic doctrines that were difficult to comprehend and would inhibit her freshmen students’ ability to relate to Christ as a friend. There was an unusual yet unsurprising fixation on the concept of Jesus as friend instead of the doctrine of Jesus as God. I asked her whether she believed Christ is the Son of God and that He came to save humanity from the peril of sin through his crucifixion and bring man back toward an active relationship with God the Father. Her response; “that’s an interesting hypothesis.”