Walmart said Friday its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, joining big-box rival Target in shutting its brick-and-mortar locations on the national holiday. With the move, two of the country’s largest discounters are showing how the pandemic has permanently influenced the industry — even as Covid-19 cases drop and the health crisis wanes in the U.S. It will mark the second straight year in which Target’s and Walmart’s stores are closed on Thanksgiving. Target had announced its decision in January.