Congress & Courts

Bill’s passage provides premium grace

Rockport Pilot
 5 days ago

TWIA commends passage of bills providing premium grace period, study windstorm funding issues. The Texas Senate last week passed House Bill (HB) 2920, which will authorize the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) to provide a grace period for TWIA policyholders to make premium payments. The bill The bill was authored by Rep. J.M. Lozano (San Patricio County) and sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Kelly Hancock, and was recommended by the TWIA Board of Directors in its 2020 Biennial Report to the Legislature. It addresses a potential concern arising from TWIA’s implementation of a new automatic renewal process because of legislation enacted in 2019. As renewal offers are now mailed directly to policyholders and mortgagees for the first time, policyholders’ lack of familiarity with the new processes and unforeseen and unavoidable mail delivery delays (such as those seen during the pandemic) may result in lapses in coverage.

www.rockportpilot.com
