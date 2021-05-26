Grand opening set for skate park

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Magazine worthy & absolutely stunning panoramic,unobstructed views of Corpus Christi's Bayfront…including Whataburger Field,Harbor Bridge & USS Lexington!Incredible,one-owner,custom-designed Atlantic Loft in the heart of downtown Corpus Christi!2014 sq.ft. open floor plan w/modern design,exquisite finishes, unparalled elegance & attention to detail throughout!Wood-Look tile flooring & carpet! Chef’s kitchen w/custom,cypress wood cabinets & combination quartz & granite countertops,SS GE Café Series appliances!Gorgeous reclaimed wood planking in livng room & Owner’s Suite!1 bedrm 1.5 bath w/room to expand to an additional bedroom & full bathroom.Luxurious Owner’s Suite w/fabulous views,large walk-in tile shower w/Kohler fixtures,double vessel sinks & more!Pre-wired for satellite television & internet!2 assigned parking spaces & storage unit! Several pictures on this MLS listing show another unit w/similar floor plan that has the additional bedroom & bathroom built out.AMENITIES ATTACHED.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Marshall, TexStar Realty at 361-557-0484</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> New Lower Price! Gorgeous Cliff House1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Conveniently located close to the sea wall, hospitals, downtown entertainment and restaurants. Open floor plan with expansive living area overlooking the large balcony. Kitchen offers recent cabinets and granite counter tops. Vinyl plank floors thorough for easy cleaning. Not only you have an awesome view but the huge windows allow for plenty of natural light to come in. All appliances convey including the stainless-steel refrigerator and recent washer/dryer combo. AC system has been replaced. Bedroom offers an ample walk-in closet. Bathroom has been updated and offers a tile tub. Secure entrance and gated parking garage great for safety. Enjoy the summer on the community pool. Cliff House not only allow pets it has a dog park! HOA cover exterior insurance, exterior maintenance and grounds upkeep also all utilities: water, trash, full-time on-site management electricity, cable and Wi-Fi. Make this condo your home today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Vicky Correa, ATC Metro Properties at 361-851-8888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>