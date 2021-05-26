newsbreak-logo
Rockport, TX

Grand opening set for skate park

Rockport Pilot
 5 days ago

A grand opening celebration for the newly renovated and relocated Skate Park is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29 at Memorial Park (Pearl Street/FM2165 at Enterprise Boulevard). Corpus Christi’s Scab Mafia Skate Group and the Board House from Port Aransas are donating items for the event. There will also...

www.rockportpilot.com
#Skate Park#Grand Opening#Scab Mafia Skate Group#The Board House#Parks Department#Memorial Park#Enterprise Boulevard#Pearl Street Fm2165#Pads#Community#Tricks
