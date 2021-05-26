newsbreak-logo
Federal red snapper season opens June 1

Rockport Pilot
 5 days ago

The private recreational angler red snapper season in federal water opens Tuesday, June 1. Bag and size limits will remain unchanged. The regulations are 2 fish per person daily with a 16-inch minimum size limit in federal waters, and 4 fish per person daily with a 15-inch minimum in state waters. Red snapper caught in federal waters count as part of the state bag limit of 4 fish. No more than 4 red snapper may be in your possession while fishing in state waters and no more than 2 in federal waters.

