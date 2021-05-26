newsbreak-logo
UCLA analysis reveals need to break down COVID-19 data for ethnic subgroups

By Elaiza Torralba
Asia Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new UCLA report, COVID-19 case rates and death rates for Californians from Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and Asian ethnic groups varied widely in 2020. But those variations were not readily apparent to the public because federal and state reports generally present COVID-19 data for all of those groups as a whole, rather than for each of the subgroups individually.

newsroom.ucla.edu
