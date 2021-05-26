Galvan named MVP, Mann ‘O’ MVP, Dominguez ‘D’ MVP

The Rockport-Fulton High School (RFHS) Lady Pirate softball team recently had all 18 of its players receive District 26-4A All-District honors following the 2021 season. Senior pitcher Siarah Galvan was named the District 26-4A Most Valuable Player. Galvan has been RFHS’ ace and a big offensive presence from her first game as a Lady Pirate her freshman season. She will continue her playing career at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi. She was also named Academic All-District and Academic All-State.