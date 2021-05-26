newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, TX

Galvan named MVP, Mann ‘O’ MVP, Dominguez ‘D’ MVP

Rockport Pilot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockport-Fulton High School (RFHS) Lady Pirate softball team recently had all 18 of its players receive District 26-4A All-District honors following the 2021 season. Senior pitcher Siarah Galvan was named the District 26-4A Most Valuable Player. Galvan has been RFHS’ ace and a big offensive presence from her first game as a Lady Pirate her freshman season. She will continue her playing career at Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi. She was also named Academic All-District and Academic All-State.

www.rockportpilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockport, TX
Education
City
Rockport, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Fulton, TX
Sports
Rockport, TX
Sports
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Fulton, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Fulton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University#Harding University#Freshman Year#Home Team#Texas A M University#Vernon College#First Team All District#Second Team All District#Team All District Honors#Freshman Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Corpus Christi, TXcrescentcitysports.com

Southeastern at A&M-Corpus Christi series finale rained out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Sunday’s Southeastern Louisiana baseball series finale at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been rained out. The game will not be made up. Both Southeastern (28-20, 20-15 SLC) and the Islanders (24-27, 20-14 SLC) will be awarded one point in the Southland Conference point system. A&M-Corpus Christi (62...
Corpus Christi, TXcrescentcitysports.com

Lions drop third straight game in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 10-6, in Southland Conference action Saturday at Chapman Field. Southeastern (28-20, 20-15 SLC) scored a pair of runs each in the third and fourth innings, building a 4-1 lead over the Islanders (24-27, 20-14 SLC). Both starting pitchers retired the...
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Cavalry FC Fall to Sharks in Season Opener on the Road

Bryan-College Station, TX (May 16, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC kicked off its 2021 season with a 2-1 loss to the Corpus Christi FC Sharks. After securing a quick goal with their powerful striking offense, the Cavalry FC could not overcome the hometown advantage held by Corpus Christi. The Cavalry FC fall to a 0-1-0 record on the season while the Sharks advance to 1-0-0.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Corpus Christi, TXcrescentcitysports.com

Southeastern drops doubleheader Friday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi picked up a pair of wins Friday over Southeastern Louisiana, 4-3 in eight innings and 2-1 in seven innings, sweeping a Southland Conference doubleheader at Chapman Field. The Islanders (23-27, 19-14 SLC) tied up the first game in the bottom of the seventh,...
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Endres heads to culinary national competition

The Rockport-Fulton High School Culinary Arts program sent two qualifiers, Harlee Endres and Nathaly Hernandez, to the State Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Culinary competition from April 8-10 at the Sheraton Conference Center in Dallas. With more than 40 schools across Texas being represented at the event,...
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Win first playoff game - Ladies finish ‘perfect’ 26-4A district season

The Rockport-Fulton High School (RFHS) Lady Pirate softball team (#1) formally celebrated their 26-4A District Championship after completing a perfect 12-0 district season, defeating Sinton 4-0 Monday, April 26. The Lady Pirates have not won a district title outright since 1995; the program’s inaugural season. Their 12-0 undefeated district season...
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Region IV tourney - Seven tennis players reach quarterfinals before defeat

The Rockport-Fulton High School (RFHS) varsity tennis team competed in the 4A Region IV meet Wednesday, April 28 at the H-E-B Tennis Center in Corpus Christi. RFHS had seven players compete into the quarterfinals before being eliminated from the tournament. Anne Stevens competed in girls singles. Cameron Simpson and Jaby...
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

RFHS Choir earns Sweepstakes

The Rockport-Fulton High School (RFHS) Choir program recently made Sweepstakes in the University Interscholastic League Concert and Sight-reading contest Thursday, April 22. Students participating in the event were Zoe Anthony, Carol Baik, William Barefield, Jennifer Billy, Mireya Cano, Savannah Cassady, Marian Castillo, Kaylie Collins, Elissa Covington, Maddy Crabb, Daisy Flores, Kiana Gandesbery, San Juanita Hernandez, Trent Hudson and Trevor Hudson.