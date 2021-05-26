Cancel
A culture that fully embraces DEI – a first-hand perspective, sponsored by Aflac

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It sets me free.” That was the response given by Ines Gutzmer, Aflac’s VP of strategic communications and head of communications, when asked what it means to her personally to work at a company that fully embraces DEI. In this podcast, Gutzmer speaks with PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid to discuss environments that embrace the uniqueness of everyone, challenges that still exist, and what it means to have a CEO who truly wants to move the needle on DEI.

Career Development & Adviceassociationsnow.com

Building a Culture of DEI and Empathy in the Workplace

A new report from the Society for Human Resource Management found that racial issues in the workplace cost U.S. employers billions of dollars each year. SHRM offered tips on improving DEI and empathy to help organizations get on the right path. While the push to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion...
Businessmartechseries.com

Talkdesk Announces Keynotes, Agenda For Opentalk 2021: ‘Making Every Moment Matter’

Industry’s premier event for the customer-obsessed sets the stage for inspiration, connecting customer experience professionals, and visionaries to engage, share, and learn. Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced the agenda for Opentalk 2021: “Making every moment matter.” The industry’s premier event for all things customer experience (CX) takes place virtually June 15-16 and combines thought-provoking content and opportunities to discuss real business problems and unlock solutions for delivering superior CX.
Businessmartechseries.com

NP Digital Receives Coveted Invitation to Join Google Program

NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced that it has been selected to be a part of the Google Partners International Growth Program. The opportunity coincides with strategic investments NP Digital is making in its own international presence and capabilities beyond the North American headquarters. Marketing Technology News: AtScale...
BusinessSHOOT Online

David Cohen joins TVU Networks as global VP, strategic marketing

TVU Networks, which specializes in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, has named David Cohen, former VP of marketing communications at Grass Valley, as the company’s new global VP, strategic marketing. Cohen will report to TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen. Cohen will develop and oversee the marketing strategy for TVU...
Public Healthprdaily.com

In the wake of COVID-19, employers must embrace a work-to-live culture

Before COVID-19 turned our world upside-down, modern workplaces sought to lure employees into longer hours with open workspaces, office happy hours and pool tables that offered attractive alternatives to cramped apartments or expensive bars. But the pandemic might have changed all that, for good. For better or worse, workers have...
BusinessTimes Union

At CAP COM, people-first culture drives employee satisfaction

Ten years ago, in the spring of 2011, Prince William married Kate Middleton, Osama Bin Laden was killed and CAP COM Federal Credit Union was named a Times Union Top Workplace in the survey’s first year. The reason for CAP COM’s consistent success? Employees say they love working there because...
Businessmartechseries.com

Zendesk’s Joe Jorczak joins Yext as Head of Industry for Service and Support

Jorczak will be responsible for the strategy behind the search company’s service and support offerings, including Support Answers. Yext, Inc., the AI Search Company, today announced Joe Jorczak as its first-ever Head of Industry for Service and Support, effective June 1, 2021. In this new role, Jorczak will draw on...
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

City Hive Inc. Announces the Promotion of Snir Yael to VP of Research and Development

The largest e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol retailers announces an internal promotion. New York, NY, June 3, 2021 – — City Hive Inc., an omni-channel digital commerce and data platform used by more than 2,000 beverage alcohol retailers in over 600 cities across the U.S., is pleased to announce a promotion within their company. Snir Yael will be promoted to Vice President of Research and Development after previously holding the role of Director of Research and Development for two years at City Hive Inc.
Businessprweek.com

Newly rebranded Emplifi rolls out customer experience platform

Under a new brand name following Astute’s September acquisition of Socialbakers, Emplifi has launched a customer experience, cloud-based platform that connects social media marketing, social sales and customer service. The company’s new branding combines the words “empathy” and “amplification.”. “As the adoption of digital channels skyrocketed during the pandemic, the...
Businessaithority.com

AllCloud Continues its Commitment to Helping Enterprises Achieve Digital Transformation with the Launch of a Dedicated Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice

AllCloud, a leading cloud professional services company and Salesforce Consulting Partner, announces the creation of a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice. The group, led by AllCloud Practice Director and Salesforce MVP, Chris Zullo, will help customers across industries and geographies adopt and use Salesforce Marketing Cloud and related technologies. In creating...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Zerto announces two senior leadership promotions

Zerto has announced the promotions of Avi Raichel to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Deepak Verma as VP, Product Management. The two senior leadership positions are key to the continued success of the business and product strategy roadmap. Avi Raichel has been promoted to the position of Chief...
Businessmartechseries.com

Merkle’s Global Executive Summit 2021 Presents Customer Experience Transformation: The Formula For Success

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced the featured speakers for its Executive Summit, being held virtually June 15-16, 2021. The annual conference provides organisations the tools to achieve a total customer experience by connecting experiences across marketing, sales, commerce, and service. The theme for this...
Businessmartechseries.com

MAGNA Appoints Elijah Harris as its First-Ever EVP, Global Digital Partnerships and Media Responsibility

MAGNA, a division of IPG Mediabrands, announced the appointment of Elijah Harris as its first-ever EVP, Global Digital Partnerships and Media Responsibility. In this new role, Harris will be responsible for providing products and services to Mediabrands teams around the globe and lead its relationships as they relate to global digital media platforms and partners. Harris will also be an industry advocate for media responsibility across all media types within Mediabrands. He will report into MAGNA U.S. President, Dani Benowitz. Harris joins MAGNA from Mediabrands agency Reprise, where he was the Global Head of Social.
Businessprweek.com

Caroline Hsu on Hoffman’s new integrated offering

Today, The Hoffman Agency launches its integrated marketing communications (IMC) offering across APAC to cater to increased demand from B2B tech clients for a more holistic and consumer-style approach to comms. Owing to the pandemic, tech companies fall in the rare category of brands where a growth is apparent in...
Small BusinessGreenwichTime

Platzi wants to help entrepreneurs understand the relevance of public relations in their positioning strategy through this workshop

Today, companies and entrepreneurs who want to take their brand communication to another level must master technology to make public relations that work and are effective in attracting their audiences. Given this, Platzi, an online education platform, developed the Public Relations Workshop for Digital Marketing , with the aim of...
Businessprweek.com

Spectrum Science hires two-decade Edelman veteran Jerry Bowden as SVP

CHICAGO: Edelman alum Jerry Bowden has joined Spectrum Science as an SVP. Bowden started in the role last month. He is reporting to Kelly Cacioppo, EVP and biopharma practice lead, with responsibility for client relationships in the group. Bowden was not available for comment. He said in a LinkedIn post...
BusinessRadio Business Report

SMI Secures A New Head of Insights & Analytics

Global media advertising research firm Standard Media Index (SMI) is welcoming a new Head of Insights & Analytics. It’s an individual with more than 20 years of experience leading top research and product teams, and he will oversee SMI’s Insights & Analytics division. Being named to the post is Rick...
Businessbusinessnewswales.com

Liberty Marketing Appoints Amanda Bunn as New Managing Director

Liberty Marketing has appointed Amanda Bunn as the new managing director of the digital agency, effective from June 1st 2021. Amanda was previously joint managing director at one of Wales’ largest creative communications agencies, where she worked for over 22 years. For the last year, she has provided freelance marketing...