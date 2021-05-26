A culture that fully embraces DEI – a first-hand perspective, sponsored by Aflac

MAGNA, a division of IPG Mediabrands, announced the appointment of Elijah Harris as its first-ever EVP, Global Digital Partnerships and Media Responsibility. In this new role, Harris will be responsible for providing products and services to Mediabrands teams around the globe and lead its relationships as they relate to global digital media platforms and partners. Harris will also be an industry advocate for media responsibility across all media types within Mediabrands. He will report into MAGNA U.S. President, Dani Benowitz. Harris joins MAGNA from Mediabrands agency Reprise, where he was the Global Head of Social.