Between the lines: The power of cross-sector collaboration, sponsored by Padilla
Some of the best counsel comms leaders will ever glean comes from counterparts in other industries. This was wonderfully exemplified during this podcast, sponsored by Padilla. On it, Padilla president Matt Kucharski (top left), Cargill’s VP of global communications Anna Lovely (bottom) and Mark Klein, SVP of corporate communications and public affairs at CommonSpirit Health (top right) share many such examples that have helped them – and will help and inspire you.www.prweek.com