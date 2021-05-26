Between the lines: The power of cross-sector collaboration, sponsored by Padilla

For the first time in its nearly 30-year history, Hotel Business has established an advisory board. “We are excited to welcome 16 industry colleagues in joining us, as we continue to evolve our media brand and continue to be the leading media voice in the hotel industry,” said Christina Trauthwein, VP, content and creative, Hotel Business. “We decided that now—as we, as an industry and community, continue to build and recover from a challenging 2020—is the right time to tap into the expertise of our industry, so that we can share best practices, promising initiatives, real-world solutions and advice with our audience of hotel executives.”