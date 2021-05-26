Cancel
Economy

Between the lines: The power of cross-sector collaboration, sponsored by Padilla

prweek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the best counsel comms leaders will ever glean comes from counterparts in other industries. This was wonderfully exemplified during this podcast, sponsored by Padilla. On it, Padilla president Matt Kucharski (top left), Cargill’s VP of global communications Anna Lovely (bottom) and Mark Klein, SVP of corporate communications and public affairs at CommonSpirit Health (top right) share many such examples that have helped them – and will help and inspire you.

TheStreet

James Hardie Industries To Present At The Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world's #1 producer and innovator of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, today announced Dr. Jack Truong, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Miele, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, 9 June 2021 at 9:20 am-9:50 am New York City, USA time (Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 11:20 pm - 11:50 pm Sydney, Australia time).
BusinessRadio Online

Meredith Tiger Joins Audacy for Communications & PR

Audacy welcomes Meredith Tiger as Director of Corporate Communications and PR. In this role, Tiger will help drive overall communications strategy for the company, including leading communications support for key business initiatives, crisis communications, event communications, and talent relations, and will serve as a key company spokesperson, reporting to Ashok Sinha, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications & PR, Audacy.
Businessmartechseries.com

Panopto Appoints Tech Marketing Leader Adrianna Burrows To Board of Directors

Panopto, the leading video management system provider in the enterprise and higher education markets, today announced that Adrianna Burrows, a technology and marketing veteran, has joined its board of directors. “Panopto delivers on its vision that video should be easy to securely create, share, search, and view. As the first...
BusinessRadio Ink

Audacy Names New Corporate Communications Director

Meredith Tiger is the new Director of Corporate Communications and PR for Audacy. Tiger joins Audacy from WarnerMedia, where she most recently led publicity efforts for HBO Max. “I’m delighted to welcome Meredith to Audacy as we continue to aggressively tell our story to the press, our partners and the...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Swiss Post Solutions recognized for innovation by the American Business Awards

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, has announced that their North American division has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Most Innovative Company of the Year as part of the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

The POWER Interview: A Marketplace for Energy Collaboration

The digitization of power generation is among the technology advancements transforming the way electricity is produced and distributed. Utilities have always sought ways to improve the efficiency of their operations, along with lowering the cost of maintenance while streamlining asset management. The digital transformation has brought numerous challenges, as utilities...
Businessradiofacts.com

iHeartMedia Adds Member to Board of Directors

IHEARTMEDIA NAMES GRACIELA MONTEAGUDO TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS. iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), the leading audio company in America, today announced that it has named Graciela Monteagudo to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Monteagudo, who most recently served as CEO and President of Lala U.S., a producer and distributor...
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Hotel Business unveils advisory board

For the first time in its nearly 30-year history, Hotel Business has established an advisory board. “We are excited to welcome 16 industry colleagues in joining us, as we continue to evolve our media brand and continue to be the leading media voice in the hotel industry,” said Christina Trauthwein, VP, content and creative, Hotel Business. “We decided that now—as we, as an industry and community, continue to build and recover from a challenging 2020—is the right time to tap into the expertise of our industry, so that we can share best practices, promising initiatives, real-world solutions and advice with our audience of hotel executives.”
BusinessStamford Advocate

Festo Appoints Kim Harper-Gage as Chief Operating Officer for the North America Region

ISLANDIA, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Festo announces that Kim Harper-Gage, who joined Festo in February 2020 as Vice President of Operations, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). In her new role as COO, Harper-Gage will focus on the strategic development of Operations throughout North America, ensuring benchmarking and sharing of best practices within Festo’s North America business region. She is responsible for overseeing the Regional Service Center (RSC) and Customer Solutions production in Mason, Ohio, as well as supply chain and distribution logistics in Mexico and Canada. She will also continue to directly support Livermore, California, operations.
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

On the Move: CGS Hires Booz Allen Hamilton Alum Mark Tullio as VP/CMO

CGS, a provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, names Mark Tullio vice president and chief marketing officer. Tullio has served as director, marketing & digital strategy at Booz Allen Hamilton; vice president, global marketing at computer networking company Lantronix; and vice president of marketing at Kaplan. Based in Tullio’s New York headquarters, he will lead the CGS global marketing team. “His leadership will advance CGS to lead in various markets around the world,” said CGS president and CEO Phil Friedman.
Businessmartechseries.com

Global Business Development Executive Michael M. Straubel Joins Fintech CCM And CXM Leader O’Neil Digital Solutions As Managing Director f Global Partnerships

O’Neil Digital Solutions, the leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM), today announced the appointment of global fintech and business development executive, Michael M. Straubel, in the newly created role of Managing Director of Global Partnerships. This new hire further reinforces the organization’s commitment to cutting-edge CCM and CXM SaaS solutions designed for the financial services industry.
Businessdallassun.com

Strategic Appointments Announced to KEY DH Technologies Board of Directors to Drive Green Hydrogen Business

OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced the appointment of three new independent directors to the company's board, increasing its size to seven members. With these additions, KEY is well-positioned to execute the next phase of its business plan, focusing on the commercialization of its innovative large-scale Green Hydrogen production technology, building its order book, securing strategic partnerships, ramping up manufacturing capacity and driving growth in its deuterium businesses.
New York City, NYwineindustryadvisor.com

City Hive Inc. Announces the Promotion of Snir Yael to VP of Research and Development

The largest e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol retailers announces an internal promotion. New York, NY, June 3, 2021 – — City Hive Inc., an omni-channel digital commerce and data platform used by more than 2,000 beverage alcohol retailers in over 600 cities across the U.S., is pleased to announce a promotion within their company. Snir Yael will be promoted to Vice President of Research and Development after previously holding the role of Director of Research and Development for two years at City Hive Inc.
Businessadtechdaily.com

Audiencerate Announces New Advisory Board Comprised of Adtech Industry Leaders

Founding board members Doug Knopper, Ralf Jacob and Saqib Mausoof will support with strategy, and partnerships. LONDON, UK: Audiencerate, the identity hub enabling compliant data-driven advertising, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, with some of the industry’s most reputable leaders – Doug Knopper, Ralf Jacob and Saqib Mausoof – as founding board members. The board has been created to provide strategic support with Audiencerate’s future activity, including potential M&As and business partnerships, as it develops new product solutions for the changing adtech environment.
Businesscollisionweek.com

Peg Burr Named SVP of Product Management at IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) has appointed Peg Burr as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Burr will leverage her extensive product strategy and management expertise to further the product leadership position that IAA has established in the industry. “We are excited to welcome Peg to the team,” said IAA CEO and President...
Businessaithority.com

Nextech AR Solutions Announces Appointment of New CFO

Nextech AR Solutions Corp is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Chan, CPA, CA. Andrew has over 20 years of experience across finance, accounting, business analytics, and strategy, focusing on the technology and financial services sectors. Nextech AR looks forward to capitalizing on his background to help build strong internal relationships across its global business units, while leading the Company’s financial operations and playing a significant role in its strategic direction.