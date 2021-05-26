Cancel
How the CROWN Act Impacts You

By Desiree Johnson
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” and is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists or bantu knots. This historic campaign is changing the way people view hair discrimination in the workplace. The goal of the CROWN Act is to outlaw discrimination based on how people wear their natural hair in the workplace. As naturalistas we have endured decades of discrimination and shame when it comes to beauty standards, both socially and in our place of work. This discrimination has been unspoken as well as structural rules laid out in employee handbooks or school dress codes. We have seen countless examples of men, women, and children being told their hair was “too wild” or “unprofessional” because it didn’t meet the typical standard of beauty.

