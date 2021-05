Is it just me, or have you been seeing a lot of slow-moving vehicles poking along in the left lane lately?. Whether it is on the Lloyd Expressway, Interstate 69, or Highway 62, it seems like some people don't quite understand the concept of the left lane. Now look, I am not saying that I like to drive fast or anything, but if you are driving 5-10 UNDER the speed limit and you're in the left lane, you're the reason why "road rage" exists!