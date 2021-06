A commission of inquiry only into “Israeli actions.” Israel will be in the dock for possible “war crimes.” Nothing is said about the UNHCR investigating the actions of Hamas, as if it could not possibly have committed war crimes. Note what the UNHCR will not be investigating. It will not be investigating the Arab mobs who were whipped into a frenzy on top of the Temple Mount, from where they threw large rocks and Molotov cocktails on Jewish worshippers at the Western Wall, some 70 feet below. It will not be investigating the rocks and Molotov cocktails flung as well at the Israeli police who were only trying to maintain order on the top of the Temple Mount. Writes Hugh Fitzgerald.