Springfield, IL

Senate passes bill to create housing program for mentally ill, substance abusers

By TIM KIRSININKAS
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate passed a bill Wednesday which would create a new housing program for individuals living with mental illness or substance use disorders. House Bill 449 would create the "Housing is Recovery Pilot Program Act," a new program which would offer bridge rental subsidies to individuals at high risk for "unnecessary institutionalization" due to mental illness, or those at high risk of overdose or death due to substance abuse.

