The Avalanche had the game in hand going into the third period on Wednesday. Up 2-1 against a San Jose Sharks team that they had beaten in each of the last three games, the Avalanche appeared to go on cruise control. Checks that were finished early in the game weren’t in the final frame, and the Avalanche were outshot 12-6 by a Sharks team that forced scoring chances while Colorado settled for peppering Sharks goalie Josef Korenar from afar.