What are 'butter meats'? We tried the popular hack for making tender meat every time
The secret to the most flavorful, tender meat from a slow cooker just might be butter. Shocking, right?. Abby Durlewanger (aka @houseofketo) said she discovered her now-popular "butter meats" cooking technique several years ago when she first started following a low-carb, ketogenic diet. Durlewanger wasn't a fan of fatty chicken thighs, but needed a way to "fatten up" the lean proteins she enjoyed to fit into her keto lifestyle.www.today.com