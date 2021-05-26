New COVID-19 Testing Guidance Helps Protect Employees, Customers

newsbreak-logo
In light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) new guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people about where and when to wear masks, businesses across the country need guidance about how to protect their employees and customers. A new report by the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, provides three key steps to develop customized COVID-19 testing plans that will help reduce spread of COVID-19 in the workplace and keep workers, customers, and others as healthy and safe as possible.

