Mundelein, IL

Park Street party postponed in Mundelein

By Daily Herald report
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

A planned celebration of the seasonal conversion of Mundelein's Park Street to an outdoor dining and entertainment area has been postponed due to an unfavorable weather forecast, village officials announced Wednesday. Initially set for Friday evening, it now will be held June 4. Activities start at 4 p.m. and include musical performances. A roughly one-block stretch of Park Street east of Route 45 will be closed to auto traffic through mid-November to encourage people to come to the restaurants and cafe there and dine outside.

