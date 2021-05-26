Park Street party postponed in Mundelein

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-12-21) (Waukegan, IL) After a moratorium on discussions called last year, the Lake County Board has approved recreational pot shops for unincorporated areas. Discussions were halted in early 2020 when recreational use became legal in Illinois. But those talks restarted in January of this year, going through several committee and public hearings. In April, the Lake County Zoning Board of Appeals moved the proposal to the full board, which voted on Tuesday to approve it. It’s currently unclear exactly when, or who will open the first unincorporated dispensary.