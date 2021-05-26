newsbreak-logo
Frost Advisory tonight for parts of Minnesota and the U.P.

By Dave Anderson
cbs3duluth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEATHER STORY: High air pressure from Canada will take down our temperatures for a few days. That will make the next three mornings prone to frost chances. In fact, the National Weather Service has put in effect a Frost Advisory Wednesday night into Thursday morning for northern MN and the Upper Peninsula. At the same time higher pressure makes for colder conditions at the surface, a low pressure system riding over that surface will create clouds and a 30% chance for showers on Thursday. It should clear up again by Friday.

cbs3duluth.com
