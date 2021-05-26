Cancel
Yakima, WA

Critical Race Theory Coming Soon To A School Near You

By Dave Ettl
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 7 days ago
The Yakima School District has a couple of seats on this fall's ballot with five candidates filing to run. Those candidates are Graciela P. Villanueva & Kenton Gartrell for Position 1. KateAshley Clarke, Ryan Beckett & Donald J. Davis Jr for Position 2. The school board website lists Villanueva and Davis Jr. as the incumbents.

Related
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Has Everyone Who Wants the Shot Had The Shot?

The Yakima Vaccination Center at State Fair Park is now in the control of Yakima County. Last week the federal pilot vaccination center completed its eight-week mission. The transition to local control won't change anything and officials say the Community Vaccination Center at State Fair Park will continue to administer vaccinations until further notice. Some 40, 000 vaccinations have been given to people at the site. A press release from the Yakima Health District says "equity has been the key to a successful immunization campaign that will get our communities back to normal."
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Looking For Ways For Kids To Be Free From the Masks

Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney has a different approach to dealing with Covid Pandemic restrictions. She takes little of the state proffered "wisdom" at face value. She does her own research, her own homework. She looks for ways to move forward and she pushes back, especially when it comes to kids.
Selah, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Selah City Administrator Don Wayman Fired Tuesday

The city of Selah is looking for a new administrator after Don Wayman was fired on Tuesday. Calls into his office Wednesday went to an answering machine. Mayor Sherry Raymond says Wayman was released of his duties after an executive session of the city council on Tuesday. It's not clear as to why Wayman was fired but for the last year he's been the focus of a lot of media attention for comments made about the Black Lives Matter movement and other related incidents in Selah. Many people had been calling for Wayman to resign but he refused. On Tuesday city officials say he was fired. No other details are available.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Local Students Involved in Vaccination Challenge

Yakima County Health officials are doing all they can to increase the number of people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the valley. The latest effort is called "Race for Community Immunity" and five Yakima County High Schools are involved in the challenge. It started on May 19 and the students are now in a race to see which student body has more people vaccinated. Schools involved in the challenge include Davis High School, Eisenhower High School, Yakima Online, La Salle High School, and Toppenish High School. A press release from the Yakima Health District says "as part of this challenge, eligible students are encouraged to get vaccinated at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Yakima State Fair Park or at Mobile Vaccine Unit locations. Every week, the Yakima Health District will provide updates on the percentage of students vaccinated by schools. Only those 16 and older will count as part of this challenge."
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima COVID Numbers Improving Daily

As Yakima Health officials continue to push to get more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine they're reporting improving numbers in the valley. Health district spokesperson Lilian Bravo says Yakima County will be able to remain in Phase 3 if at least one of the following two metrics can be met:
CollegesPosted by
News Talk KIT

ACT & SAT No Longer Required At Central Washington University

It used to be that a lot of blood, sweat, tears and money was spent by students and their families trying to get good marks on the ACT and SAT college prep tests. Perhaps if the student had paid a little more attention in class and got higher marks in High School, they wouldn't feel the pressure to make up for past poor performance by excelling on the tests....but perhaps that's no longer the concern! We'll explain why in just a moment.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

The Annual 100 Jobs for 100 Kids Event Is Still On for 2021

My first job was as a shampoo girl at a beauty salon. I was 15 years old and my father knew the owner, Tammy, from his high school days. She let me work in her salon for a few hours sometimes after school on Wednesdays and every Saturday morning. I remember proudly walking the few blocks up the street to my "cool new job". I got paid $2 a head (shampoo client) plus I got to keep any tips customers would give me. I remember thinking my $30 check was so much money to me. (Aw, how sweet and naive I was back then!)
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

New Public Private Partnership to Reduce Homelessness

Reducing street level homelessness by 25% within the first year. That's the goal of a new program soon to be launched in Yakima that will help remove people from the streets of Yakima and help them change their lives. On average Yakima has about 700 homeless on city streets and Mike Johnson sees many of them on a daily basis. Johnson is the Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission. Johnson is excited about a public private partnership now under development between the mission and the city and county. He's calling the program "Operation Creating Hope." He says the city of Yakima has agreed to provide two police officers dedicated to homelessness. The officers work would be funded by the county and the Mission would provide manpower through the Mission outreach program. The partnership is being formed, according to Johnson, to address the chronically homeless population. In other words people who police and the mission have worked with for years to try and get them help. The new partnership will be able to offer jail or help to those who are the most resistant to help. The city diversion program will be an option for many who will be offered a chance to turn lives around or jail time if they keep violating city laws. Johnson says they're also speaking with officials at the Yakima Greenway about how to help eliminate the homeless problems on the.
Washington StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

Filing Week: Can We Let This Cat Run for Mayor (of Yakima)?

Yes, it is Filing Week in Washington state and like many people, I have been keeping tabs on who has filed for office. I have mostly been following local election races because of my involvement with certain circles but also because my 10-year-old daughter, Willow, has been hounding me to pay the filing fee to have our family cat, Fluffy, run for the "first pet Mayor of Yakima". She said a cat named "Stubbs" was the mayor in Alaska for twenty (20) years.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima City Council Talks Climate Change Tuesday

When the Yakima City Council meets on zoom on Tuesday the council will talk about creating a future resolution in support of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty and to committing the City of Yakima to take a SAFE Cities climate change stand. The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is a global initiative to phase out the use of fossil fuels and support a transition to more friendly sources of energy. The goal of the treaty is to phase out fossil fuel production and fast tracking solutions to cleaner energy.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Sunnyside, WAYakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside COVID-19 community testing closed Sunday

COVID-19 testing at the Sunnyside Community Center is closed Sunday due to limited staffing. Testing is expected to resume Monday at 9 a.m., the Yakima Health District said in a press release Sunday. Individuals with prescheduled appointments can reschedule online at www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting.