Critical Race Theory Coming Soon To A School Near You

Yakima County Health officials are doing all they can to increase the number of people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the valley. The latest effort is called "Race for Community Immunity" and five Yakima County High Schools are involved in the challenge. It started on May 19 and the students are now in a race to see which student body has more people vaccinated. Schools involved in the challenge include Davis High School, Eisenhower High School, Yakima Online, La Salle High School, and Toppenish High School. A press release from the Yakima Health District says "as part of this challenge, eligible students are encouraged to get vaccinated at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Yakima State Fair Park or at Mobile Vaccine Unit locations. Every week, the Yakima Health District will provide updates on the percentage of students vaccinated by schools. Only those 16 and older will count as part of this challenge."