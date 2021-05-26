Cancel
TV Shows

Amazon buying MGM for $8.45B

By City News Service
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 15 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Amazon has closed the deal to purchase Hollywood icon MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, the companies announced Wednesday in a joint statement. “Amazon and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion,” the statement said.

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

