The total number of COVID-19 cases in the 55 African countries exceeded five million on Tuesday, June 15. Only 0.79% of the population has been fully vaccinated on this continent of about 1.3 billion people, amounting to 16% of the global population. The first dose has been administered to just 2.37% of the population. This rate of vaccination has already exhausted 70.13% of the continent’s supply, according to the dashboard of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).