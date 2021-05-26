Dog Mom: Can You Love Your Dog Too Much?

Your dog craves time outside. And it shows when he scampers excitedly to the door when you say the magic words. When we talk about the importance of outdoor time for our pets, exercise so often comes top of mind. After all, open spaces provide the right environment to safely run and get their heart and muscles moving. Keep in mind that spending more time outside also engages your dog’s senses and mind. In many ways, outside is the perfect place to help dogs connect to their authentic doggy selves. That’s where outdoor enrichment comes in.