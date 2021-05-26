Dog Mom: Can You Love Your Dog Too Much?

Some people take their secret recipes to the grave. Others decide to share them with the world, allowing their signature foods to live on forever. That's what the late Kathryn “Kay” Andrews did with the recipe for the fudge she loved bringing to parties and gatherings, according to Utah’s FOX13. The six-ingredient recipe—which appears on her headstone in Utah's Logan City Cemetery—is pretty easy to replicate, ending with the instruction to simply “cool & beat & eat." And over the past few weeks, this final missive from Andrews, who died in 2019 at the age of 97, has gone global, with news coverage from California to Australia.