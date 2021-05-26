Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog Mom: Can You Love Your Dog Too Much?

dogtime.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI used to hate getting on a plane without my husband. In addition to making me queasy, flying triggers my fear of dying. And if I was going to perish prematurely in a giant ball of flames, well, I wanted Mike right there with me. I don’t feel that way...

dogtime.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Dog Park#Your Dog#Doggy#Dog Food#Baby People#Baby Food#We Are Your Friends#Shop Pets#Vw#Doberman Pinscher#Love#Bird Poop#Husband#Mommy#Labrador#Things#Daycare#Drinking#Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Would You Shove a Bear to Save Your Dogs? This Girl Did

She went full mama bear on that bear. Being a dog owner is a wonderful experience. You get the unconditional love, the laughs, the companionship. However, owning a dog can put you in some uncomfortable and even scary situations. I remember having to pull a massive spider out of my dog's mouth so he wouldn't swallow it. It was still alive and was bigger than my dog's tongue. He better see me as a hero after that one. *shudder*
PetsPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Your Dog is Born to Communicate With You

Cats and dogs, I assume, remain the most common pets in America. They’ve got one thing in common. They’ll stick their heads into a food dish before you actually can get the food poured. A cat here at the office sometimes head butts the cup as I try and pour dry food.
PetsSFGate

How much outdoor time does your dog need?

Your dog craves time outside. And it shows when he scampers excitedly to the door when you say the magic words. When we talk about the importance of outdoor time for our pets, exercise so often comes top of mind. After all, open spaces provide the right environment to safely run and get their heart and muscles moving. Keep in mind that spending more time outside also engages your dog’s senses and mind. In many ways, outside is the perfect place to help dogs connect to their authentic doggy selves. That’s where outdoor enrichment comes in.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Before You Take Your Dog Camping Read This

Over the holiday weekend, Shawn & I hopped into the Ford E150 that we've been working on and headed out into the woods to do some camping. While we were there, we had a less than pleasant experience with one particular set of camp neighbors - and their dogs. Before...
PetsKING-5

Three Cooling Mats Your Dog Will Love

A cooling mat can provide a nice break from the heat for your dog and can keep them from overheating. Here are a few choices to check out. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.
Petsdailyinfographic.com

35 Reasons Why You Need A Dog In Your Life

We all love our dogs. Dogs bring comfort and friendship to people around the world. They don’t care what you look like, how funny you are, or how successful. It doesn’t even worry them if you have strange or unsociable personal habits. Your dog loves you, warts and all. But...
Petsvivaglammagazine.com

The Beauty Routine You and Your Dog Can Enjoy Together

It’s 2021 — so it’s time to acknowledge that it’s not just humans that deserve spa treatments!. Our dogs experience stress, just like we do — wondering where we go when we’re at work, chasing baddies in their dreams, and eating so much they have to nap for five hours.
PetsPosted by
103GBF

Your Dog Needs A Glamping Camper Dog Bed

Camping is hot right now. So, many people are camping that have never caped or owned a camper before. Campgrounds are booked solid for the entire season. People and pets alike are enjoying fresh air and family time. We are obsessed with camping as you can tell from a lot...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Vice

If You Love a Recipe Enough, You Can Put It on Your Grave

Some people take their secret recipes to the grave. Others decide to share them with the world, allowing their signature foods to live on forever. That's what the late Kathryn “Kay” Andrews did with the recipe for the fudge she loved bringing to parties and gatherings, according to Utah’s FOX13. The six-ingredient recipe—which appears on her headstone in Utah's Logan City Cemetery—is pretty easy to replicate, ending with the instruction to simply “cool & beat & eat." And over the past few weeks, this final missive from Andrews, who died in 2019 at the age of 97, has gone global, with news coverage from California to Australia.
Petsnordot.app

Fake sugar can have deadly consequences for your pet dog

Most dog owners know that chocolate or grapes are poisonous to their four-legged friends. One common substance that fewer people are aware can harm their pet are sugar substitutes such as xylitol. Fake sugar can lead to massive hypoglycaemia in dogs within 30 to 60 minutes, warns veterinarian Tina Hoelscher...
Petspawtracks.com

Keep your dog safe when you get a backyard pool with these tips

There isn’t much you can do to your home that’s more exciting than getting a pool, especially if you or your family particularly enjoy the water. Your four-legged family members may be tempted to get in on the action, too, but dog safety around pools should always come first. Luckily,...
Petsdogster.com

Dog Cloning: Would You Clone Your Dog?

The lifespans of dogs are much shorter than ours. Living through and processing the grief of their passing is one of the hardest aspects of loving dogs. For those dog guardians who feel like they just can’t let go, one option becoming increasingly accessible is cloning. Dog Cloning may sound like something out of a science fiction movie, but it’s much more widespread than you might think, and you don’t have to be a millionaire to afford to clone your dog.
AnimalsLifehacker

Why Dogs Roll Around in Filth and How You Can Stop Them

You love your dog, and your dog loves you, but your dog also loves filth, possibly as much as they love you. Your canine friend probably has a penchant for burying their snout in fresh turds, or maybe they find heaps of garbage an inviting place to roll around. There...
Pets850wftl.com

Pet Experts: “Don’t let your dog eat too many cicadas”

Sure they’re a great source of protein, but animal experts are warning pet owners to not let your dog or cat eat too many cicadas because they are hard to digest. Trillions of cicadas have emerged across the U.S. after spending 17 years underground, and have become an easy source of protein for dogs and cats.
Petspawtracks.com

Fostering a pet: How you can save the life of a dog or cat in need

There are several paths an animal advocate can follow to bring a dog or cat that’s in dire need of help into their home. If you’re willing to take on a long-term commitment, visiting your local animal shelter and adopting an animal can be a tremendously rewarding experience. However, if a long-term commitment (i.e., the rest of the animal’s life) is too much of a commitment, you also have the option to become a pet foster parent on a temporary basis.
Mississippi Statetheclintoncourier.net

7 Dog-Friendly Parks in Mississippi Your Canine Will Love

We already know you love Mississippi, or you wouldn’t be reading this!. But your best friend also deserves to appreciate what the Magnolia State has to offer. So today, let’s look at the best puppy parks around the state where you can take Fido for a fun time!. Don’t forget,...
PetsPosted by
DogTime

10 Ways Your Life Will Change When You Adopt A Dog

Becoming a dog parent can be a huge challenge, and your whole world will be completely different. But opening your life to a pup in need of a forever home is also one of the most rewarding experiences you can have. It will shape the way you live, the way...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

10 Havanese Dogs That Will Make You Fall In Love

If you're looking for a happy little dog with a big personality and lots of love to give, look no further than the Havanese. You'll be hard-pressed to find any dog breed as pawsome as the Havanese puppy. This is one of our favorite dog breeds and makes an excellent watchdog. Originally hailing from Cuba, Havanese dogs were first bred to be the lapdog of Cuban aristocrats. Other than being a superb companion dog, the Havanese breed is also very intelligent and highly trainable, making these happy little dogs a good choice all around. It's no wonder why this purebred dog is ranked #24 on the American Kennel Club's (AKC) most popular dog breeds list.
Petsfinehomesandliving.com

Why Are Dogs So Popular And Why You Should Get One Too

You heard the phrase "A dog is a man's best friend," and it could not be more accurate if it wanted to be. These furry rascals are the best pets you could ever imagine because of their loyalty and unconditional love towards their owners. If you are perhaps confused about their popularity, you may learn a thing or two here. Follow this article to see why dogs are so popular and why you should consider getting one as well.