The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving for Game 5 of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, but James Harden is doing everything he can to return. Harden is listed as doubtful for Game 5, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that he is “determined” to play. The former NBA MVP is expected to test his injured hamstring during a shootaround on Tuesday to see if he will be able to suit up.