Fans of the mysterious and cryptic in Harlan County are gearing up for an event June 12 that is sure to leave behind a big footprint on tourism. Hosting the first ever Squatch & Coffee Talk, Moonbow Tipple Coffee & Sweets will be open additional hours June 12 for the free event, offering locals and visitors alike a chance to swing by and get a taste of some of their new coffee and bakery items if they haven’t already.