Is there anything more heartwarming and inspiring than seeing a winner of NBC's The Voice come back to perform on the iconic stage? For 20 seasons, hopeful singers from all over the country come to audition for the competition series but only one person will be named The Voice champion. Season 17's winner Jake Hoot reunited with his former Coach Kelly Clarkson for a moving new duet on Tuesday, May 18. For the second time, the duo performed Hoot's new song "I Would've Loved You" which they previously debuted on a March episode of Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.