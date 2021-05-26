newsbreak-logo
Christian Siriano Returns to Bridal with the Launch of His Spring 2021 Bridal Collection

tomandlorenzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCFDA Fashion Designer, Christian Siriano, is making his return today to bridal with the launch of his 2021 Bridal Collection. While Siriano hasn’t fully left the bridal industry (he has consistently created custom looks for bridal customers over the last 13 years), this launch marks the first full bridal collection release from the designer since April 2017 when he released his Spring 2018 Bridal line.

