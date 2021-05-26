Christian Siriano Returns to Bridal with the Launch of His Spring 2021 Bridal Collection

In an era where being a multi-hyphenate is basically the norm, it’s not often a surprise to see people bring their talents to a range of jobs and even industries. That’s why it’s likely no one was truly shocked to see CFDA fashion designer Christian Siriano launch a furniture collection at 1stDibs — after all, he clearly knows how to use his creative eye to make things people want. It seems only a natural progression that he would expand from fashion into interiors as well.