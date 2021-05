The Unemployment rate for Livingston County continues as one of the lowest in the local area, and among the lowest in the state of Missouri. Livingston County’s Unemployment for the month of April is 2.9%, down from 3.8 in March. Of course, it is much lower than April of 2020, when the rate was 7.8% after the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic that resulted in businesses shutting down.