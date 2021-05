Mike Krzyzewski might have five National Championships at Duke, but there might not be a more iconic win in school history than in the 1991 Final Four when Duke defeated the UNLV team — that beat Duke in the 1990 National Championship — in the Final Four. Krzyzewski envisioned the National Championship victory before the start of the season, but not all saw it coming because of what UNLV returned. Legendary Duke forward Grant Hill said on The Field of 68 Podcast that he didn’t see Krzyzewski’s vision when the season started.