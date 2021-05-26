newsbreak-logo
MRCA Removes Fence at ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ After Residents Replace It Without Permit

By Genevieve Finn / Staff Writer
Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 5, manual laborers took down the fence that divided La Costa Beach and Pacific Coast Highway and replaced it with a new, barbed wire-topped one. That fence was then promptly taken by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA)—a government agency that controls much of Southern California’s wilderness and is led by longtime Executive Director Joe Edmiston, who has built a reputation in Malibu for often seemingly overreaching his bounds to acquire more land.

