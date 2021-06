The Los Angeles Dodgers made it three in a row against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. They started their homestand with a short, two-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners, and Friday featured two aces battling. Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers, and Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins. Alcantara came into the game looking like a true ace, with a 2.72 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 innings. Friday was the first night that Alcantara allowed more than four runs or pitched fewer than five innings all year. The main reason for this is that the Dodgers offense is getting their collective groove back.