Connie Marie Dewey, age 80 was taken home by her Lord Jesus Christ on May 22, 2021. She was born on Feb. 12, 1941, the daughter of Lewis and Pearl Dewey. She was raised on the family farm outside of Bellaire. Connie loved doing 4H, cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, and knitting. Her hobbies also included gardening and working in the Bellaire Wesleyan Church missions. Connie enjoyed watching sports and traveling with her children throughout her life. She had a great sense of humor and exhibited an infectious laugh. While raising her children, she returned to school and earned her licensed practical nurse degree.