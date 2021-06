This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series. There are nine MLB games Monday, with the first one starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. That means you need to be a little quicker getting your lineup in for DFS contests than you might expect. Why not just do a 7:05 p.m. ET start there, Cincinnati and San Francisco? Ah well. Sonny Gray is starting for the Reds and Jesse Winker has been hot at the plate, so you might want to look there for your roster. Here are some other recommendations for you to consider.