MLB

Callaway banned through at least 2022 after harassment probe

By RONALD BLUM, , Associated Press
Springfield News Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations. Shortly after MLB's announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels said they had fired...

www.springfieldnewssun.com
State
California State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Callaway
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels#Athletic#The Associated Press#Espn#Mr Callaway#Investigators#Inappropriate Photos#Key Witnesses#Spokesman Harold Kaufman#Commissioner Rob Manfred#Detroit#Release Details#Anaheim
Public Safety
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sports
Baseball
