KIDSQ: Put On Your Boogie Shoes!

While there are graduation parties to look forward to and fun graduation gifts to receive before you head off on your next adventure, for the class of 2021, prom really marks the end of your high school careers. Prom promises to be an unforgettable night, but it can be a little stressful too! There's a lot of pressure: You've got to track down the perfect dress, get glam with hair and makeup, find a date (or a group of friends to go with!), and then strike a pose for some Instagram-worthy photos. Once that's all said and done, you'll want to commemorate your magical night with memorable caption! Sure, you can go generic with #prom2021 or simply tag your friends, but this event deserves a bit more creativity.