MLB

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 47

By Bleed Cubbie Blue
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night, the Cubs checked some not previously checked boxes. They came from behind after being down three runs. Their previous largest comeback had been two. Three is hardly climbing Mt. Everest, but it was a bigger hole. I’ve always thought that comebacks are something that can give a team a little extra confidence that they might be able to cash in at a later date. The Cubs also reached three games over the .500 mark for the first time. Again, that’s hardly a huge milestone, but I’m pretty sure the way math works, you have to reach three over before you can reach four and so on.

