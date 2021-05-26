Cancel
Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 26

By Jaclyn
pulsefm.ca
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier John Horgan has announced a gradual COVID-19 re-opening plan with a target of September 7th for the province to get back to normal. The first phase of the four-step plan started today with the resumption of indoor and outdoor dining at bars and restaurants for up to six people and indoor gatherings with up to five visitors. Provincial travel restrictions could be lifted as soon as June 15th, with July 1st the earliest date for recreational travel to resume within Canada. Horgan says B-C’s strong immunization rate allows the province to slowly bring people back together and more limits will be removed as vaccination rates increase.

www.pulsefm.ca
