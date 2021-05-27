City Park Pool to reopen June 5th, Iowa City splash pads to reopen this weekend

(City of Iowa City News release) Break out the sunscreen and bathing suits because City Park Pool and the splash pads will open to the public this summer. City Park Pool is located outdoors on Park Road in Upper City Park on the northwest side of Iowa City. Its doors first opened on June 11, 1949. Parks Staff have been working hard to prepare the 72-year-old pool for the 2021 season. During preparations, an unexpected crack was located in the surge tank. Repairs are underway, but will delay the pool from making its traditional Memorial Day debut. Once repairs are completed, the pool is expected to open on Saturday, June 5, 2021.We are looking forward to welcoming back customers for the season.