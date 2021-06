Copper is one of the oldest metals known to humans. March 2020 saw the cash price of copper hit a multi-year low of $4,617 per ton on the London Metal Exchange. Since then, along with many asset classes, copper has surged to all-time-highs (ATH) as it approached $4,900 on the CME (NASDAQ:CME) (we should note that the futures prices at the CME are quoted per pound and per ton at the LME). Now, it is hovering around $4,550.