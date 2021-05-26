newsbreak-logo
Longtime Islander receives Exceptional Educator award

By Andy Nystrom, News
Mercer Island Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeth Christofferson described the exciting experience as the gift of a lifetime. The Pixie Hill Preschool of Mercer Island director, who will leave her post at the end of June, was the center of attention during a surprise outdoor celebration at the school on May 21. Christofferson was caught off guard when she noticed a coterie of people on hand — including her students, husband and children — before she received the Exceptional Educator award from board members of the Mercer Island Preschool Association (MIPA).

