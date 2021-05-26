Cancel
Brush Up on Your Skills with LinkedIn Learning

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur favorite professional social media network is now offering educational videos taught by industry experts to further your expertise. LinkedIn Learning, owned by LinkedIn, features over 16,000 online courses in business, design, and technology. The site connects directly to your personal LinkedIn page and shows trending videos for your industry. To no surprise, our trending videos include: “Content Marketing for Social Media”, “Writing a Press Release”, “Crisis Communication”, “Creating a Communications Strategy”, and “Public Relations Foundations.”

#Linkedin Learning#Software#Content Marketing#Online Marketing#Social Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Linkedin Learning#Online Courses#Educational Videos#Design#Business#Subjects#Strategy#Crisis Communication#Industry Experts#Skills
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
