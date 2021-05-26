Brush Up on Your Skills with LinkedIn Learning
Our favorite professional social media network is now offering educational videos taught by industry experts to further your expertise. LinkedIn Learning, owned by LinkedIn, features over 16,000 online courses in business, design, and technology. The site connects directly to your personal LinkedIn page and shows trending videos for your industry. To no surprise, our trending videos include: “Content Marketing for Social Media”, “Writing a Press Release”, “Crisis Communication”, “Creating a Communications Strategy”, and “Public Relations Foundations.”360media.net