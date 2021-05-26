Brush Up on Your Skills with LinkedIn Learning

Programmers can never stop learning because there is always scope for improvement in the domain. Conventional education and training only give you a start, but the road ahead is never-ending. You may think that you know everything at some point, but your knowledge can easily be outdated when a new language or update comes. The best approach is to stay open to continuous improvement throughout your career span. It will keep you relevant in the ever-evolving landscape. While there isn’t a roadmap you can follow to grow and thrive and a programmer, here is a guide you can follow to ramp up your skills.