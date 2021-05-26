Cancel
Columbia, MO

Conley House

By Kaitlyn Bailey
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurveys and interviews delve into decades of memories of the Conley family. Tucked away in the middle of MU’s campus, the Sanford Conley House serves as a reminder of the rich history found in Columbia. Citing the house as a “rare, local example of the Italianate style in Columbia, Missouri,”...

Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...
Rolla, MOMissouri S&T News and Research

Missouri S&T awards Chancellor’s Scholarships

Missouri University of Science and Technology awarded Chancellor’s Scholarships to a group of Missouri high school seniors for the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be Missouri residents, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.75 or rank in the upper 10 percent of their high school graduation class and have ACT composite scores of 31 or better. The students also must complete a 750-word essay and participate in an on-campus interview.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Columbia, MOKOMU

Work to begin soon on Discovery Parkway extension

COLUMBIA - After more than a decade of planning, work is set to begin on the long-awaited extension of Discovery Parkway that will create a new major thoroughfare in southeast Columbia. Construction is set to begin this spring and will connect Gans Road to the intersection of New Haven and...
Missouri StateBlue Springs Examiner

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.31% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Tourism shows signs of life in Columbia amid COVID-19 bounceback

What a difference a year makes for the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Columbia. The pandemic was in its early stages last March when Boone County officials enacted a stay-at-home order March 24, 2020. Occupancy levels for Columbia hotels dropped to 39% that month as travel throughout mid-Missouri and the...
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Hy-Vee desperate for employees, sponsors interview event

Hy-Vee managers from all three Columbia stores were at an interview event Saturday afternoon in an attempt to draw more job applicants for each of the grocery stores. The event, hosted at St. Luke United Methodist Church, was a collaboration between the Rev. James Gray and the grocery store chain.
Missouri Statektvo.com

Free fishing days set for June 12 and 13 in Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced that free fishing days will take place on June 12 and 13 this year. During these designated days, people may fish without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag. Other fishing regulations remain in...
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Columbia high school graduates to celebrate at Mizzou Arena this weekend

Seniors in Columbia public high schools will graduate in ceremonies Friday and Saturday at Mizzou Arena. There will be precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19, as there were at the University of Missouri ceremonies, district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said. "Mizzou has been gracious to allow all education entities to...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...