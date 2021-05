Nebraska Extension will present a webinar on irrigation practices that can help increase profit and productivity on Thursday at noon. With irrigation season soon to be here, it’s important for producers to consider irrigation strategies and technology that can make a positive impact on their operation. The webinar will share results from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s TAPS program related to the optimal amount of water that should applied during the growing season. It will also include a discussion about sensors and weather data, as well as the economics of using some of the latest technology.