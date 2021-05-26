newsbreak-logo
Gillespie County, TX

‘Taps Across America’ set for Memorial Day event

Fredericksburg Standard
 3 days ago

The Veterans Council of Gillespie County will host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the War Memorial Monument in front of the Gillespie County Courthouse on Main Street. The day will also include participation in “Taps Across America,” which will feature Bill Smallwood, who...

