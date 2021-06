I’m not sure if we are ready for this but here goes. A couple weeks ago as we were shooting the bold dress roundup I realized that I had a lot of denim with me that I was showing Mal and Veronica. At the time I was doing a partnership with Rent the Runway and Madewell (both just for social not for here), and then my friend Annie (whose house we shot at) also had some jeans, too. So as I was giving a personal review session for Annie, Mal and Veronica, we were like – oh we should at least shoot this and post about it. I only bought one pair of jeans during quarantine and was looking for a new more modern profile but I can NOT do the baggy mom jean thing (???) So here are the ones that I had on hand that I like and wanted to share.