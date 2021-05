Matthew Perry is a respected and renowned name in the entertainment industry. Shooting to stardom with his hilarious and outstanding portrayal of Chandler Bing on ‘Friends,’ from 1994 to 2004, he also has shows like ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,’ ‘Mr. Sunshine,’ and ‘The Odd Couple,’ under his belt. Ever since his appearance on the sitcom ‘Friends,’ Matthew Perry has gathered himself a massive and loving fanbase. With Matthew’s dating life always a hot topic of conversation among fans, his appearance in 2021’s ‘Friends: The Reunion’ has sparked even more questions about the actor’s private life. Let’s find out more about Matthew Perry and his life behind the screen, shall we?