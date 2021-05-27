Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Severe weather threat continues in Kansas

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorms developed in northwestern areas of Kansas on Wednesday, and the threat of severe weather will continue into Thursday. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Ellis County with reports of softball-sized hail early Wednesday afternoon. Tornado warnings were issued after radar indicated rotation with storms in Ellis and Barton counties. A tornado was confirmed to be on the ground southeast of Hays. Another tornado warning was issued for Ellsworth County as the storms moved east. The tornadoes were brief and there were no immediate reports of damage.

www.kfdi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hays, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warnings#Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#Saline#Kwch#Storm Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall along Gulf Coast

CNN — Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall near New Orleans on Saturday, threatening to dump torrential rain as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center. Claudette, previously referred to as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, upgraded to a tropical storm in the early morning...