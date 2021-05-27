Severe weather threat continues in Kansas

Severe thunderstorms developed in northwestern areas of Kansas on Wednesday, and the threat of severe weather will continue into Thursday. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Ellis County with reports of softball-sized hail early Wednesday afternoon. Tornado warnings were issued after radar indicated rotation with storms in Ellis and Barton counties. A tornado was confirmed to be on the ground southeast of Hays. Another tornado warning was issued for Ellsworth County as the storms moved east. The tornadoes were brief and there were no immediate reports of damage.