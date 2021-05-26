Medieval Warfare magazine – Preview of issue XI:2
The new issue of Medieval Warfare focuses on the idea of 'Holy Wars' and the role of religion and faith in military history. The issue features the highly-acclaimed historian Alfred J. Andrea, who writes about types of holy war, and using as examples conflicts that took place in the Americas, Africa and Asia. Other articles in this theme look at other examples of holy war (and what might not be holy war) that took place in Iberia, Sicily and the Middle East. The Battle of Field of Blood, which was fought in present-day Syria just over 900 years ago, is detailed by William Welsh. Rana Mikati also offers a fascinating look at the role of female warriors in the early days of Islam.