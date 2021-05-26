Cancel
Medieval Warfare magazine – Preview of issue XI:2

Medievalists.net
 8 days ago

The new issue of Medieval Warfare focuses on the idea of ‘Holy Wars’ and the role of religion and faith in military history. The issue features the highly-acclaimed historian Alfred J. Andrea, who writes about types of holy war, and using as examples conflicts that took place in the Americas, Africa and Asia. Other articles in this theme look at other examples of holy war (and what might not be holy war) that took place in Iberia, Sicily and the Middle East. The Battle of Field of Blood, which was fought in present-day Syria just over 900 years ago, is detailed by William Welsh. Rana Mikati also offers a fascinating look at the role of female warriors in the early days of Islam.

www.medievalists.net
Worldhistorynet.com

The Mythical British EM-2 Rifle Was Built by a Polish Immigrant

The EM-2 rifle, which occupies a somewhat mythological status in the history of British firearms design, was created in the late 1940s by Kazimierz-Stefan Januszewski, a Polish immigrant working for Britain’s Armament Design Establishment. (Januszewski, who’d become a naturalized British citizen after World War II, officially changed his name to Stefan Kenneth Janson in 1950.) The weapon he produced included modern features that taken together broke the mold for a standard service rifle. Its bullpup design set the action behind the trigger, retaining a full-length barrel while reducing the rifle’s overall length, and its straight-line design between barrel and stock was perfect for recoil control when firing on full-automatic setting. An optical sight was standard. Its cartridge, the .280 Enfield, gave respectable performance over realistic combat ranges of 300 to 400 yards.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

King's Orders aims to make medieval warfare more realistic

King’s Orders is a unique take on the traditional strategy game. In most games you see results almost instantly; moving troops across fields, sending a messenger to form a treaty, marrying off your daughter for land rights. In King’s Orders you wait for all of that to happen, just like in real life. Sometimes a messenger doesn’t make it across enemy lines. Sometimes troops lose battle and you don’t find out till much later. Sometimes the land you get is just a swamp and you were better off letting your daughter marry for love.
EconomyMassage Mag.com

MASSAGE Magazine To Debut Diversity Issue in August 2021

Experts will explain how diversity improves business outcomes and examine industry inequities. MASSAGE Magazine, the only independent magazine serving the U.S. massage therapy industry, announced its first Diversity Issue, which will publish in August 2021. The special issue will feature experts in the areas of diversity and practice management explaining...
Educationh-net.org

CfP: special journal issue (Matrix) on Warfare and Peacemaking among Matricultural Societies AFRICAN SUBMISSIONS WELCOME

Volume 3, Issue 2 (Nov 2022) Theme: Warfare and Peacemaking Among Matricultural Societies. The view that ‘War is a game for men’ has been declaimed with loud voices – yet the Kanienʼkehá꞉ka (Mohawk) people, who have been described as the most fierce warriors of eastern North America, have a strong matriculture where the Clan Mothers nominate, install, and remove male Chiefs. Up to six thousand Fon women, known as Mino or ‘our mothers', fought in the army of Dahomey until the early twentieth century. The matriarchal Minangkabau of Indonesia militarily resisted Dutch colonization for almost fifteen years and, over a century later, launched a guerilla-based civil war against the Sukarno government. Scythian warriors of the Ancient period were women as well as men, since horse-riding largely negates the advantages of upper body strength. Clearly, these matricultural societies have not been strangers to war and violence, whether defensive or offensive, and many more examples could be provided. At the same time, many scholars claim that matricultural societies are, by definition, cultures of peace.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Survive, Build and Fight in Going Medieval

I haven’t really been a fan of city builders or management games when they have combat added in. But I haven’t really played a city builder like Going Medieval before. I don’t think I’ve had quite the same amount of culture shock regarding genres mashing up since I played Warcraft: Orcs Versus Humans after only knowing Sim City 2000. It’s not like Going Medieval is the first game to mash together city builder with combat elements–with its closest comparison in recent memory being Rimworld–it’s just my favorite version of it so far.
Metal Miningmining-technology.com

That’s no mine: new issue of MINE Magazine out now

Experts have warned that conflict could be brewing in space as China and Russia look to stem the US’s attempts to dominate extraterrestrial commerce. With attention increasingly being paid to space-based resources, we look at the geopolitical dimension of space mining and what the future may hold. Also, the UN’s...
NPR

A Racist Encounter Inspired 2 Teens To Publish A Magazine On The AAPI Experience

A first-hand experience with racism led two Asian American high schoolers to create an online magazine that documents what they go through. About a year ago, Jeenah Gwak, a high school student from Bellevue, Wash., was in New York with her mom. They were in Times Square. And they walked past a show promoter whose pitch they couldn't quite hear. So they leaned in. But then they heard what he shouted directly at them.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Chivalry 2 open beta impressions: massive multiplayer medieval mayhem

I never played the first Chivalry game but once I saw a free open beta for Chivalry 2 pop up on the PSN store, I thought why not give it a try. Over the next few hours, I was glued to my PlayStation 5 engaging in massive multiplayer medieval mayhem. Firstly, though, players are encouraged to play through the tutorial and I’d go as far to say that it’s absolutely imperative new players run through the tutorial. Watching gameplay, it’s easy to think that Chivalry 2 is just a chaotic mess of slashing steel. In reality, there’s a ton of depth to the combat mechanics, most of which are covered in the tutorial.
Hobbieskeengamer.com

MTG Modern Horizons 2 Preview, Release and More

The modern play format in Magic: The Gathering was one of the biggest advancements to come out of Wizards of the Coast in 2017, having been thought up during an internal research & development hackathon which was aimed towards creating a brand new draftable MTG product. Out of this hackathon came Jumpstart, Commander Legends but most importantly, Modern Horizons.
Lifestyleperezcope.com

Escape From The Planet Of The Fakes: The French Foreign Legion Explorer

On November 12, 2017, the Planet of the Fakes auctioned a Rolex Explorer Ref. 1016 with case number 5626155 from 1978 featuring a peculiar and never-before-seen “Lègion Étrangère”-engraved caseback. Légion Étragère is French for Foreign Legion, a legendary military service branch of the French Army that is open to recruits from most countries of the world.
Photographyaestheticamagazine.com

Aesthetica Magazine

Penny Park is a photographer who explores the tension between nature and manufactured structures by capturing neglected environments. By working with film, she reflects on the Earth and the medium’s natural components concerning the 21st century’s global climate crisis. She highlights how humans interact with their surroundings, exhibiting how humans see disregarded nature as an impediment to the environment. Park believes poet John Keats described it admirably as “The poetry of the earth is never dead” and that the world’s beauty never ceases – the Earth is art and she exhibits this through her ongoing photographic work.
Books & LiteratureYNET News

Kafka's unpublished letters, drawings now available online

An unpublished collection of letters, manuscripts and drawings by Franz Kafka are now available online via the Israel National Library, which recovered the documents after years of legal wrangling. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Some 120 drawings and more than 200 letters to his friend Max Brod are among...
Rock Musicsidestagemagazine.com

SABATON Releases Video for “The Art of War”

Today, it’s been more than thirteen years since SABATON set sail to pursue a way that significantly shaped their career as one of the most successful and popular Swedish heavy metal exports. On May 30, 2008, the band from Falun released their fourth studio album, The Art of War, an...